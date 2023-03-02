FRUITLAND, Md. - A late RV fire in Fruitland last night is thought to have been caused by an electrical failure in the water heater/furnace area.
The Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire on East Main Street just after 1 a.m. last night. The fire was reportedly discovered by a passerby.
It took 25 firefighters half an hour to control the flames. There was an estimated $30.000 in structure damage and an additional $5,000 in content loss. There were no reported injuries. The presence or lack of smoke alarms was not made immediately clear, but the preliminary cause was established as an electrical failure near the water heater and furnace.