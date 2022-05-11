DELMAR, Md.- Two women are facing assault and related charges following accusations that they used a baseball bat to attack two people at a home in Delmar.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Monday, May 9, when deputies responded to an unknown disturbance at a home located on the 1000 block of Pine Street.
The Sheriff's Office said that during the course of the investigation, deputies learned that Alexis J. Taylor, 25, of Salisbury, Md., and Samantha Lyn Liller, 25, of Selbyville, Del., arrived at the Pine Street address and confronted the two victims. Taylor and Liller instigated a confrontation and assaulted the victims with a baseball bat and mace, investigators said. Prior to leaving the home, Taylor utilized the baseball bat and damaged the rear window to one of the victims’ vehicles, deputies.
Taylor and Liller had left the home prior to deputies' arrival but were later located and placed under arrest.
Both Taylor and Liller were charged with first- and second-degree assault, with Taylor additionally charged with malicious destruction of property. Both women were released on their own recognizance.