OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City police have arrested two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred last month.
Police said Tuesday that it happened at around 10:30 p.m. June 15 in the area of 16th Street and Philadelphia Avenue.
The 18-year-old victim told officers that three individuals had approached him and engaged him in a conversation before robbing him at gunpoint. Police said the suspects left the area with the victim’s belongings before officers arrived on the scene.
With the assistance of the victim, a witness, and the City Watch camera system, officers were able to obtain a description of the three suspects. In addition, the City Watch cameras showed that the suspects had discarded some of the victim’s personal property in a trashcan on the Boardwalk at 13th Street. Officers were able to recover the discarded item and the victim identified the item as one of the items reported stolen.
On June 20, Ocean City Police detectives were notified that the Baltimore County Police Department had arrested two individuals on unrelated charges. During their arrest, Baltimore County police officers located personal property belonging to the Ocean City robbery victim. On June 22, Ocean City police detectives traveled to Baltimore County to take custody of the victim’s personal belongings. In addition, detectives attempted to interview the suspects.
With the assistance of the victim, witnesses, the City Watch camera system, and the Baltimore County Police Department, the Ocean City Police Department was able to charge the following two suspects:
- Takala Robinson, 19, of Pasadena, Md., was charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault. Robinson is currently in custody in Baltimore County on unrelated charges.
- A 16-year-old boy from Glen Burnie, Md., was charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault. The teen is currently in custody in Baltimore County on unrelated charges.
The third suspect has not been identified at this time.