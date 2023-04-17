SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Public Schools have confirmed in a statement that the victim in Sunday’s shooting on East Carroll Street, Ja’Siah Johnson, was a student at Parkside High School.
Johnson, 16, was a sophomore at Parkside. He had previously attended Salisbury Middle School, Glen Avenue Elementary, and Charles H. Chipman Elementary.
The school system says his death has affected many students and staff members, as many knew him.
Parkside and school system staff reportedly provided support for grieving Parkside students, teachers, and other staff as classes resumed Monday morning. Support, according to the school system, will continue to be available for any who need it in the days ahead. Students are encouraged to seek that support. A list of community resources are also planned to be sent with a statement to students and families.
“Our hearts are with his family and with all those who knew him and loved him,” the school system’s statement concludes.