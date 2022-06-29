SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a racist and threatening video posted online by a 15-year-old Parkside High School student has led to criminal charges.
On June 14, a school resource officer had a video brought to his attention that was being shared among students at Parkside High School. The brief video, which caused uproar online before being taken down, showed a teenage boy holding what appeared to be a scoped rifle. The teen also made a remark about shooting Black people, although the language he used was stronger in nature. The sheriff's office said it located the teen, who is a confirmed student at Parkside High, and removed the gun from his possession. The gun turned out to be a pellet rifle.
The sheriff's office announced on Wednesday that the student, who is from Willards, has been charged with misuse of electronic mail and disturbing school activities via a juvenile referral through the Department of Juvenile Services.
Shortly after the incident first became public, Wicomico County Public Schools said in a statement, “Please know that this video does not in any way reflect the feelings or teachings of the student’s school or of Wicomico County Public Schools…we are shocked and revolted by both the language and the visual content of this video.”
The sheriff's office said the student, whose name is not being released because of his age, was removed from school for the remainder of the school year.
The student’s mother, Tonya Laird Lewis, is a member of the Wicomico County Board of Education. She is currently seeking re-election. In a statement to WBOC shortly after the incident became public, Lewis said, “Right now, we are focusing on our son and following the policy and the protocols set forth by the sheriff's office and the Wicomico County Public Schools system."
Lewis told WBOC she has not made a decision on whether she will resign or step back from seeking re-election.