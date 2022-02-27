NEW CHURCH, Va. - A Parksley woman has been arrested for DUI after hitting a utility pole at the New Church Scales early Sunday morning.
Virginia State Police say, they got a called around 3:30 a.m. for a car crash on Rt. 13 northbound at the New Church Scale. 27-year-old Shantiya Shaquanay Wiley, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu when she hit a utility pole, knocking it down, and continued across the northbound side of the scales before hitting a concrete barrier.
Wiley was arrested for driving under the influence. Wiley was not injured in the crash and VDOT was notified of the damage as well as A&N Electric Cooperative was notified and responded to the scene. The scene has since been made safe.