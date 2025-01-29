ARLINGTON, VA - A passenger jet collided with a helicopter while approaching to land at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on Wednesday night. AP reports that there is a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.
The Associated Press reports that the jet had 60 passengers and four crew members aboard when it collided with a military helicopter around 9:00pm.
The Metropolitan Police Department and the DC Fire and EMS Department released a joint statement around 10:00pm stating that shortly before 9:00pm they received multiple calls for an aircraft crash above the Potomac River. They add that a search and rescue operation is underway in the river and that "there is no confirmed information on casualties at this time."
The Federal Aviation Administration also released a statement on Wednesday night around 10:00pm providing details on the two aircraft. The FAA says that a "PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time". According to the administration, the flight departed from Wichita, Kansas.
For more information, visit https://t.co/ECDOdj1kdr. pic.twitter.com/Z5vWq4vUJ2— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 30, 2025
The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will be investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available.