DENTON, Md.-A creative partnership between Caroline County Economic Development and Donovan Marine has helped bring an American-Veteran owned company to Caroline County.
Patriot Aluminum will now occupy a suite in the Bartley Building located on Engerman Avenue in the Denton Industrial Park. Donovan Marine acquired the building in 2018.
Patriot Aluminum is a family owned business that fabricates a full line of aluminum fences, panels, posts and gates. Currently, they employ 12 people, with plans to expand to more than 30 full-time jobs that will be offered to the Caroline County community.