OCEAN CITY, Md.- A pedestrian was injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car late on the Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge into Ocean City.
Maryland State Police said that at around 8 p.m. 33-year-old Daniel Joseph Hickens of Bishopville, Md.m was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Rt. 50 from the westbound pedestrian walkway. While attempting to cross, he was hit in lane one of westbound Rt. 50 by a 1997 Chevy truck driven by 19-year-old Anthony Capriotti Jr. of Levittown, Pa.
Hickens was transported by police helicopter to Christiana Hospital for treatment. Capriotti was not injured in the crash.
All lanes of the Rt. 50 bridge were closed for roughly four hours while crews were on the scene.
Police said charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.