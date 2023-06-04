Pedestrian Killed in Accomack County Crash

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - State police say a man was killed in a crash on Route 13.
Virginia State Police say the crash happened on June 3 around 9:37 p.m.
Troopers say a 32-year-old man wearing all black clothing was walking in the travel lane of 13300 Lankford Highway when he was struck by a truck. The man reportedly died at the scene. State police are attempting to locate his next of kin.
Authorities say no charges will be placed at this time. It is not known if alcohol was a contributing factor.