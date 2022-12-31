LEWES, Del. - A Pennsylvania man is dead after being struck by a car while crossing a highway.
According to Delaware Police, on Dec. 30 around 9:53 p.m. a truck was driving south on Coastal Highway south of Postal Lane when a man walked across the highway, directly in its path. Police say the man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing.
As a result, police say the truck hit the man, trapping him under the truck before stopping a short distance on the shoulder.
Police say the driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man from Lewes was not injured. The pedestrian, a 62-year-old man from Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, died at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification of his family and relatives.
Coastal Highway was closed for approximately 2.5 hours as the scene was investigated and cleared. Delaware State Police are still investigating this incident.