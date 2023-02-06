MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened in the Back Bay Shopping Center parking lot.
Delaware State Police say on Feb. 3, around 12:44 p.m., a woman walked in front of a jeep just as the driver began moving forward from a stop sign. Police say the woman was struck at a very low speed, causing her to fall to the ground.
Authorities say the driver of the jeep, a 60-year-old woman from Millsboro, was not injured. The pedestrian who was struck, a 62-year-old woman from Georgetown, was flown to a nearby hospital for serious injuries, and died a couple days later on Feb. 5.
Identification of the victim is pending notification of her family and relatives.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.