Seaford, Del. - A man was killed after being hit by a car yesterday in Seaford, authorities said.
Delaware State Police said that around 8:18 p.m., a 2013 gray Dodge Caravan was traveling in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway having just passed through the intersection at North Front Street. At the same time, a 52-year-old man was walking from an unknown direction and was in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway. The man was not using a designated crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing any reflective clothing. As a result, the Caravan hit the pedestrian, leaving him with serious injuries.
The pedestrian, a 52-year-old man from Seaford, Delaware, was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Identification of the victim is pending notification to his family and relatives. Both the driver of the Caravan, a 62-year-old man from Laurel, Delaware, and the passenger, a 39-year-old man from Laurel, Delaware, were wearing their seatbelts, and neither were injured.
No other cars were involved in this collision. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was being investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.