MILFORD, Del. - A man died after being struck by a car near Milford early Sunday evening, authorities said.
Delaware State Police said that at around 6:30 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road and approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Corolla attempted to brake and swerve to avoid striking the pedestrian but was unable to do so, trooper said.
The pedestrian who was struck, a 49-year-old Milford man, sustained serious injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and identification is pending notification to his family and relatives.
The driver of the Corolla, an 18-year-old woman from Wilmington, Del., was not injured. The front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old man from Newark, Del., was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in this collision. Bay Road was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Master Cpl. J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.