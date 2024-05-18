OCEAN PINES, MD - A Pennsylvania man with an active warrant was arrested after attempting to flee and drive without a license in Worcester County.
On May 16th, an Ocean Pines Police Department officer observed a subject known to him as John Pasquariello driving on Mumford's Landing Road in Ocean Pines and initiated a traffic stop. OPPD say the officer was aware of the open warrant for Pasquariello from the State of Pennsylvania.
The registration plates on the vehicle were also not valid. Instead of stopping, he continued driving, making a left onto Carrollton Lane and then proceeded to travel neighborhood streets, going back to his residence at 25mph. The officer followed behind with emergency equipment activated. OPPD say upon reaching the residence on Fishing Creek Lane, Pasquariello finally stopped and the officer was able to arrest him.
Authorities report that the officer also discovered that Pasquariello did not have a driver's license. OPPD add that "the warrant from Pennsylvania was for a Probation Violation following a previous criminal conviction in a theft case".
He was transported to the Ocean Pines Police Department where he was processed and then brought before the District Court Commissioner for an initial appearance. Following that initial appearance, Pasquariello was detained without bond pending extradition back to Pennsylvania.