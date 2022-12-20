LEWES, Del. ---- It may not be the Polar Express, but there seems to be some Christmas magic in the air, especially for Cathy Tatman with the Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association board of directors who are happy to see years of planning to start to come to light next to the Lewes City Library.
"Well, it's been four years in the making", Tatman said. "From the very beginning ideas that a group of us would like to see the railroad history preserved for the area."
The caboose was built in 1917 for the Pennsylvania Railroad. The association bought it from the Delaware Coastline Railroad for $18,000 Not in monopoly money but with money earned through fundraisers, donations, and grants. Folks like Gregg Woolston, that have family ties to the Pennsylvania Railroad, said this historic sight was a must-visit.
"I knew I had to see it because my father and grandfather both worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad", Woolston said. "It was in Maryland, but so yes there's quite a legacy there and I had to see it. So it's great to have it right here in our backyard."
And Barry Larkin, who works in the railroading business, is excited as well.
"It's a beautiful caboose", Larkin said. "I don't know much re the building they've done with it, but it got a beautiful paint job on it and you can tell by the riveting construction that its most likely pre-WWII"
The construction is not completed just yet, the inside of the caboose will be refurbished with most other cosmetic finishes before the caboose will be open for tours.
A steam train is also planned for display. Organizers are looking for volunteers and donations to help with that restoration process.