PITTSVILLE, MD - The Pittsville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a woman they say committed an armed robbery at a Dollar General in November.
On November 19, police say the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the Dollar General in Pittsville at about 8 p.m. on reports of an armed robbery. Investigators then learned that a woman in a full-face mask allegedly approached the register and said she was armed before telling the cashier to put all the register’s cash in a shopping bag. The suspect then fled.
The investigation was later turned over to the Pittsville Police Department, who were then able to track the suspect to the Green Meadows apartments using nearby video surveillance. Police identified the suspect as Makalya Marshall, 22, and obtained a search warrant for her apartment as well as an arrest warrant on charges of armed robbery, robbery, first and second-degree assault, and theft.
Police say Marshall has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous. She is a frequent visitor to Delmar and Berlin, according to investigators, and drives a black 2009 Honda Accord. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.