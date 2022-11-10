BERLIN, Md. -- There has been growing public concern in Berlin about cracked windows on buildings in Berlin. The Main Street buildings are currently being renovated.
Those cracks and the concern among neighbors caught the attention of Berlin Planning Director Dave Engelhart.
"There were concerns that they weren’t 100% secure," said Engelhart. "Especially in light of the upcoming Christmas Parade."
Engelhart said because the event is attended by lots of people, one of the main concerns was somebody leaning against the glass and breaking it.
To ease any worries about the glass breaking during the upcoming Christmas Parade, the panes will be removed and the buildings will be boarded up. Engelhart said a permit for the work should be issued within the next couple of days.
"We’re gonna ask them, as part of the first part of when we issue this permit, hopefully it’ll be today or tomorrow, if not early next week, that the first thing they do is remove that glass and board up the building," said Engelhart.
Blue Water Development, the company that owns the buildings being renovated, has not awarded the contract for that work yet.
For now, neighbors are happy with the temporary fix.
"Absolutely," said Brandon Zlatniski. "The town takes good care of everybody here especially during the major events like Octoberfest and the Christmas Parade and the Lighting of the Tree."
But, it may be awhile before new windows are installed.
"They are delayed with these supply chain issues we’ve had all around the country, so it may be some time," said Engelhart.
If that's the case, Kathleen Ryan, who lives in Berlin, has an idea of how to spruce up some plain wooden boards.
"I think they should ask one of the artists in town, there’s plenty here, to do something spectacularly fun," said Ryan. "A Christmas theme would be wonderful."
A festive idea for a temporary solution to keep people safe during the Christmas Parade.