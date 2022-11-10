Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 3 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&