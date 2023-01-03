CRISFIELD, Md. -- Right now, the Tangier Sound is visible through missing wooden planks on the South side pier, which makes one thing clear. A portion of the Crisfield City Dock is not in good shape.
"My biggest concern is getting the dock repaired," said Tim Howlett.
Howlett, who lives in Crisfield, wouldn't mind some outside help, either.
"Getting some financial help from the county, from the state, from the feds, whoever we can get it from," said Howlett. "But we need help getting this dock back together, it's our crown jewel down here."
Howlett would also like to see the dock start get back to being used for events and tourism.
"If we don't have this dock, we can't have venues, we can't have events down here, we can't capitalize on what more this can do for the city of Crisfield and it's economic situation," said Howlett. "We need a better economic situation, we need people to fill the stores, we need more visitors to come."
A portion of the dock was already in need of some structural repairs, and the recent flooding in town only made things much worse. It means the price tag for this project has gone up.
"Right now we're looking at about $250,000, we believe, to at least get started with that," said Darlene Taylor. "Now, of course, that was prior to the damage that we got from the flood."
Taylor, Crisfield's mayor, said the town has applied for additional funding through DNR. That funding would be used to eventually redo the entire wooden portion of the dock, which could wind up costing $5 million.
But, for Mayor Taylor, the crown jewel of Crisfield is worth it.
"This is one of our main attractions and we want to make sure that we're able to restore it," said Taylor.
Howlett agrees.
"We want them to see a nice dock that looks presentable, that looks nautical, and that looks Crisfield," said Howlett.
Some much needed repairs have to happen before the dock looks 'Crisfield' once again. According to Mayor Taylor, the hope is to have the repairs done by this summer.