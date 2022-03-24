EASTON, Md. - Plastic bags are seen by many as a convenient way to bag groceries and other items. But others are raising concerns about their environmental impact and sustainability.
Amanda Kane of Easton says plastic bags are a problem.
"Plastic will not biodegrade like paper which I think would be better," Kane said.
But Lewis Plugge sees their usefulness, despite understanding the environmental concerns.
"I like the plastic bags because my wife uses them for other things. I mean years ago they used to have paper bags and then they got to expensive so they went to plastic," Plugge said.
The proposed ordinance would mean no more single use plastic bags. That means if you do not come to the store with your own reusable bag, you would be forced to purchase another single use bag which would cost you 10 cents.
Alan Girard with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation says plastic bags are harmful to wildlife.
"When they degrade in the sun and the wind through abrasion, they can get into water that runs off into our rivers and streams," Girard said.
Marion Arnold with Plastic Free Easton says she wants to see Easton leading the charge on this issue.
"Together we can do something real and concrete about a major source of plastic pollution here in Easton," Arnold said.
The town council is currently looking over the proposed ordinance but no timetable has been set for when a vote could take place.