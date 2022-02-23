POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - They are small and easy to use. Pocomoke City Police say that can make Apple's AirTag tracking devices a convenient way for criminals to unknowingly track you.
The Police Department has already investigated such a case this year.
Jamil Chalres of Salisbury says he was not that familiar with AirTags, but that concerns him.
"When you have tracking devices and stuff like that you have to have certain safety mechanisms so that criminals can't track people and do certain things that can endanger the safety of people," Charles said.
AirTags were made for people to track personal belongings like a wallet or suitcase.
Apple says iPhone users will receive a notification if an AirTag not belonging to them is traveling with them.
Andrew Wilson of Salisbury says that does not go far enough.
"You can always miss alerts I think it needs to be something much more obvious that what they already have in place. By time they send you an alert the AirTag could be with you for several moments or day even. So whoever is trying to track you can do enough by that moment alone," Wilson said.
A new form of technology posing new problems for law enforcement.