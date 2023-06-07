SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a man from Lincoln, DE, on DUI and weapon charges after he allegedly led them on a chase in Smyrna last night.
Police say that they were investigating a court order violation just before 10 p.m. on West Glenwood Avenue when the suspect returned to the home. A traffic stop was attempted, but the suspect, identified as Miguel Fantauzzi-Rivera, 34, of Lincoln, reportedly fled in a black SUV.
Fantauzzi-Rivera allegedly led police onto southbound Route 13 before turning onto eastbound Big Woods Road. There, police say he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch. The suspect was then arrested without incident. Police say they detected signs of impairment. Further search of the vehicle also revealed a handgun reported stolen from Columbia, South Carolina, according to police.
Fantauzzi-Rivera was charged with the following:
-Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
-Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
-Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
-Breach of Release
-Criminal Trespass Third Degree
-Numerous traffic offenses
Fantauzzi-Rivera has been committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on an $8,106 secured bond.