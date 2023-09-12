DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department have arrested a man suspected of burglarizing at least four locations in Dover since June.
Police say Carlos Vazquez, 32, of Dover, first burglarized Paras Grill and Gyros on June 24th after breaking in through a window and taking money from the restaurant.
The suspect’s next target was allegedly a home on Maple Parkway, which Vazquez entered and removed items from on July 27th, according to police.
A third incident reportedly occurred on August 30th. Police say Vazquez allegedly used a roof vent to enter the La Tonalteca on South DuPont Highway, then damaged property inside.
Finally, on August 31, Vazquez allegedly cut through the exterior of Capital Pawn on Martin Street and took items from the shop.
Police were reportedly able to identify Vazquez as a suspect through the investigation and he was arrested on charges stemming from all four incidents. He is currently held at Sussex Correctional Institution.