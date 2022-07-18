LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 51-year-old wanted Laurel man.
Police said that on Saturday, July 16, a concerned citizen observed Danny Adkins in the Lockwood Development, located in Lewes. Troopers responded to the 20th block of Foxwood Court, where they took Adkins into custody.
Adkins, a registered sex offender, was wanted on several felony-level charges since early June.
Following his arrest, Adkins was charged with several felonies and ordered held in Sussex Correctional Institution on a $184,000 cash bond.