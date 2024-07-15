MILTON, DE - The Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a shooting that left a man critically injured near Milton Sunday night.
According to State Troopers, police were called to Cool Spring Road near Fisher Road for a Ford Explorer that had crashed into a pole on July 14th just after 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, police found the driver, a 27-year-old Laurel man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The critically injured victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police say the victim was driving on West Springside Drive when the suspect opened fire on the Ford Explorer and struck the driver. The Explorer then crashed into a nearby utility pole.
Police say the ensuing investigation led them to identify Timmarus Perry, 24, of Milton as the suspect in the shooting. A warrant has been obtained for Perry’s arrest, and Troopers are asking anyone who has information on Perry’s whereabouts to call 9-1-1. Anyone with information on the shooting is also asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-752-3812.