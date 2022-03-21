MILLSBORO, Del.- A 23-year-old Seaford woman is facing numerous traffic and drug charges following a Sunday night police chase in Millsboro.
Delaware State Police said that at around 9 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a Ford F-150 pickup traveling over the posted speed limit eastbound on Hardscrabble Road, in the area of Shiloh Church Road. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. Police said the Ford fled eastbound on Hardscrabble Road where it went off the roadway in the area of Governor Stockley Road and began driving through a field. While in the field the Ford struck a ditch and became disabled. The driver then got out of the pickup and ran, according to police.
Troopers gave chase and took the suspect, identified as Taylor Hurley, into custody without further incident. Upon taking Hurley into custody, troopers said they discovered she was in possession of approximately 7.71 grams of cocaine and approximately 1 gram of heroin.
The two troopers involved in the apprehension suffered minor injuries and were evaluated at an area hospital.
Hurley was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4, where she was charged with:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 2 counts
- Numerous Traffic Violations
Hurley was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $8,625 secured bond.