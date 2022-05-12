DOVER, Del.- Police have released the name of a 32-year-old man who died in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash in Dover.
Delaware State Police identified the victim as Gabriel Suto, of Camden-Wyoming, Del.
It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, when a Yamaha R6L motorcycle was traveling westbound on Sorghum Mill Road and approaching the intersection at Carolina Avenue in Dover. Troopers said that is when the motorcycle veered toward its left for unknown reasons and crossed into the opposing lane of travel before going off the southern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle continued its path of travel until it struck a series of pine trees off of the roadway and came to rest at this location.
Suto was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police. He was transported to an area hospital, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and no other injuries were reported. Sorghum Mill Road remained closed for approximately two hours while the investigation was being conducted.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Wheatley by calling 302-698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.