ELLENDALE, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a man who died in a late Saturday night crash in Ellendale.
Troopers identified the victim as Dolman Ubaldo Jimenez-Perez, 33, of Georgetown, Del.
Police said that just after 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2007 Honda Accord, driven by a 28-year-old Georgetown man, was speeding on northbound Rt. 113 just south of Beach Highway. Police said the driver made an aggressive lane change to avoid hitting a car in front of him, and lost control. The car then began rotating clockwise and went off the east edge of the highway before hitting the right side of an unoccupied and disabled 2016 Ford Explorer on a private drive.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Police said they are awaiting a toxicology report to determine if he was impaired.
A 19-year-old man in the front passenger seat, who was not wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to Christina Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Jiminez-Perez, who was in the rear passenger seat and not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
The roadway was closed for about four hours while the crash was being investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Senior Cpl. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.