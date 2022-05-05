SEAFORD, Del.- Authorities have released the name of a man who died when his truck collided with a tractor-trailer last week near Seaford.
Delaware State Police on Wednesday identified the victim as 79-year-old Frank Breeding, of Greenwood, Del.
Police said that just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Ross Station Road and approaching the intersection at Herring Run Road. Meantime, a Nissan Frontier was stopped at the intersection, on westbound Herring Run Road. Police said that as the tractor-trailer approached the intersection, the driver of the Nissan, for unknown reasons, pulled in front of the tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer tried to steer to the left to avoid hitting the Nissan, but was unable to miss the truck and struck its front-left.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 32-year-old Preston, Md., man, was properly restrained and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
Frank Breeding, who was driving the Nissan, was properly restrained and was first taken to an area hospital by ambulance. He was later airlifted to another hospital, where he remained in critical condition until Friday, when he died from his injuries.
The roadway was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated and the roadway was cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact Sergeant N. DeMalto by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.