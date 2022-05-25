GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a 23-year-old Salisbury, Md., woman who died last week in a Georgetown crash.
Troopers identified the victim as Brianna Wright.
Police said that shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road and approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hardscrabble Road and approaching the intersection at East Trap Pond Road.
Hardscrabble Road is a through-way at this location and vehicle traffic is not required to stop. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the Civic failed to stop at the posted stop sign and continued into the intersection directly into the path of the Accord. Police said that as a result, the front of the Accord struck the left front of the Civic. After the collision, the Civic was forced off the roadway and rolled once before coming to rest in a residential yard. The Accord was also forced off the roadway and came to rest in a residential yard.
Both operators were properly restrained. The driver of the Accord, a 60-year-old woman from Seaford, Del., was transported to an area hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and released.
Brianna Wright , who was driving the Civic, was transported to an area hospital for serious injuries but was later pronounced deceased.
No other vehicles were involved in this incident, and no other injuries were reported. The intersection of Hardscrabble and East Trap Pond roads was closed for approximately three hours while the investigation was being conducted.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.