MAGNOLIA, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened in the Magnolia area Sunday afternoon.
Police say at around 3:48 p.m., a blue 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road approaching the intersection at Almond Avenue. At the same time, a 2011 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Irish Hill Road approaching the same intersection. According to police, the Yukon began turning left onto Almond Avenue and crossed into the westbound lanes of Irish Hill Road and into the path of the Suzuki. Police say, as a result, the front tire of the motorcycle struck the left front bumper of the Yukon. The motorcycle driver was ejected, and the Yukon stopped a short time later.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 42 year-old Felton man was wearing a helmet. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is pending notification to his family and relatives.
Police say the driver of the Yukon, a 37 year-old Magnolia man was wearing his seatbelt. The three passengers of the Yukon, which included a 55 year-old woman, a 9 year-old girl, an 8 year-old girl, and a 2 year-old girl, were all properly restrained. They were not injured.
No other vehicles were involved in this collision. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.