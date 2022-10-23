WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- A man was found dead outside his home Saturday morning in Worcester County.
Maryland State Police say deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a neighbor about cardiac arrest in the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road around 9 a.m. Deputies found David Pfeffer, 57, lying unresponsive on the ground outside of his home. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Pfeffer's body had obvious signs of trauma, according to investigators.
His body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
MSP say their Homicide Unit assisted the Worcester County Sheriff's Department in investigating the crime scene for evidence.
The state police homicide unit is working with Worcester County State's Attorney as the investigation continues.