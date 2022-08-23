BERLIN, Md. - Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a late Sunday night home invasion in Berlin.
The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation said it happened at around 11 p.m. at a home on Broad Street. Berlin police officers responded to the scene and learned a male suspect forcefully gained entry through a window to the home while the owners were inside. A weapon was produced during the incident. After a brief struggle ensued, the suspect took off on foot prior to the officers' arrival. Officers with the Berlin Police Department then contacted the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation to pursue the investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything in the area of Broad Street during the evening hours of Sunday to contact the Worcester Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-1111 or the Berlin Police Department at 410-641-1333.
The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation is comprised of the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and the Berlin Police Department.