CAMBRIDGE, Md.– Maryland State Police are investigating the apparent murder of two men found dead in Cambridge late Tuesday night.
Shortly before midnight Tuesday, investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit were requested to respond to the 800 block of Park Lane in Cambridge to take the lead in a double homicide investigation. Upon their arrival, the bodies of two men were located inside a building.
The identities of the two men are pending next of kin notification. Both victims were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. Their bodies will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
Investigators spent the night searching the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses in the area. So far police have no suspects.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police 443-684-1216. Callers may remain anonymous.
Additional assistance in this ongoing investigation is being provided by the Cambridge Police Department and the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office.