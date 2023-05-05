GRASONVILLE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a Queen Anne’s County carjacking that occurred last night.
Around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, State Troopers were called to the area of Melvin Avenue and Gravel Run Road. According to police, a man was pepper sprayed before his white Ford Taurus was stolen.
Several suspects were reportedly in the truck but did not make it far before leaving it in a wooded area and fleeing. Initial reports of a gunshot are so far unsubstantiated, the police say.
The search for the suspects has so far been nonproductive, but the case remains under investigation. Investigators say there is no immediate threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack at 410.758.1101.