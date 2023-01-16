Police Investigating Magnolia Shooting

MAGNOLIA, Del. - Police say the shooting left one man seriously injured.
Delaware State Police say on Jan. 15 around 4:03 a.m. troopers responded to a shooting on Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres. Troopers say a 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen an unknown number of times. Police say he was flown to a hospital for emergency surgery, where he is in stable condition.
According to state police, no one else was harmed in the incident. No suspect information is available, and police are still looking for a motive.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective S. Ryan by calling 302-698-8443. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.