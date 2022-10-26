BRIDGEVILLE, Del.-Delaware State Police investigating a shooting that occurred in the Coverdale area of Bridgeville on Monday night.
On the morning of October 25, 2022, troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive regarding a late-reported shooting. The ensuing investigation revealed that on the evening of October 24, 2022, sometime between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an unknown suspect had fired numerous shots in the nearby area. This led to a residence and an unoccupied vehicle being struck and damaged by gunfire. The home was occupied by a 25-year-old female and 5-year-old juvenile at the time of the shooting. No one was injured in this incident.
There is currently no suspect information available. Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective L. Coleman by calling 302-752-3813.