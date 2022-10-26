Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&