LINCOLN, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Lincoln that damaged an occupied home.
According to State Police, troopers were called to a home on Cedar Creek Road at about 10:37 p.m. on July 25th on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police learned an unknown suspect had shot and hit the house several times. Three adults were inside at the time, according to police, but luckily no injuries were reported.
Police continue to investigate this shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-752-3794.