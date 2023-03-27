Police Investigating Shots Fired in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Officers are investigating after receiving a Shot Spotter Alert.
According to the Cambridge Police Department, on Mar. 26 around 1:15 p.m., officers were alerted to a Shot Spotter Alert in the 300 block of Shepard Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired.
At the same time, officers say they were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Race Street that had been damaged by gunfire. Police say they contacted the victims at the home where a bullet was found.
Witnesses reportedly told police that at the time of the shots, two juvenile boys were seen running from the area towards Bayly Avenue. The only available description is that they were African American, according to police.
Police say no other victims, witnesses, or evidence were located. Officers are asking any further witnesses to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333.