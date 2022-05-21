PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Maryland State Police have released the name of the man police say was building pipe bombs inside a Somerset County home. Police say the suspect, 43 year old Clement Renee Grangier III has been charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property, seven counts of possession of an explosive device and five counts of possession with intent to use an explosive device.
This stems from a search warrant carried out on Friday, May 20 in Princess Anne. The search of the property was in relation to a malicious destruction of property investigation, according to Maryland State Police.
During the search, police say they found three pipe bombs and four hand grenades. Investigators say it took several hours to clear the house and determine that the site was safe.
Grangier has a bond review on Monday morning in Somerset County Court.