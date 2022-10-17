SALISBURY, Md.- Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a burglary, after he drove away in a truck when police pulled him over Monday.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says they pulled a truck over and a detective attempted to arrest the driver, he got into the truck and drove away. The truck sped down Bi-State Blvd. Police gave chase, but the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.
The truck is described as a late 1990’s/early 2000’s Red Ford F-150 with silver trim at the bottom and a black ladder rack. The truck was pulling a small black trailer with equipment and bicycles on it.
The driver is described as a man in his early 30’s.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or location of the vehicle is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4891. Anonymous information may be submitted to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or through the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office app (free download from the app store); persons providing information leading to an arrest in this case may be eligible for a cash reward.