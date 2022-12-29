GREENSBORO, Md. - State police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run.
According to Maryland State Police, on Dec. 23 troopers responded to a car crash on Route 313 north of Knife Box Road in Caroline County.
Police say a Toyota Camry driving south tried to make a left turn into a home, causing a Chevrolet driving north to crash into the passenger side of the Toyota. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet, 53-year-old Robert Andrew Wilkerson of Greensboro, was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.
State police say they are searching for the Toyota driver, Wilfrido Manfredo Perez, 38, of Henderson. Police believe Perez was at fault for the accident and was last seen exiting his car and walking south along Route 313.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team in conducting the investigation. Anyone with information of the crash or Perez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101 or Corporal Kevin Moore at 410-819-4721.