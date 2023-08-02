PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The Princess Anne Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Tuesday’s early hours and left one minor injured.
Police arrived around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near the Pine Knoll Townhouses on Somerset Ave on reports of shots fired. There they discovered multiple gunshots had been fired and a juvenile suffering from bullet wounds. The minor was taken to a nearby hospital where they are currently being treated.
The Princess Anne Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in the investigation and strongly urges anyone with information to contact them. Tips can also be submitted through info@princessannepolice.com.
“The collective effort of the community is crucial in helping the police bring the responsible parties to justice,” the Department said in a social media post.
The Department says they are actively working on piecing together the events surrounding the shooting and will provide updates as they become available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.