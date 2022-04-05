DOVER, Del.- Authorities say a wanted Dover man taken into custody on Monday afternoon was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.
Dover police said 20-year-old Jumir Brown was wanted by the department for domestic-related charges as well as being wanted by several courts in Delaware. He was observed leaving the area of Village Drive in Dover and officers observed him until he stopped in the parking lot of the Royal Farms on Saulsbury Road. Officers contacted Brown and arrested him without incident.
Police said Brown was found to be in possession of 18.5 grams of marijuana and officers located a loaded 9mm polymer handgun in plain view, tucked between the driver’s seat and center console of the vehicle.
Brown was committed to SCI on a $23,200 cash bond on new charges from this incident to include:
-Possession of Untraceable Firearm
-Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited (2x)
-Possession of Marijuana
-Drug Paraphernalia
-Local Fugitive (8x)