SNOW HILL, Md. - The Snow Hill Police Department is warning residents about a scam attempt in which people claim to be from the US Customs and Border Patrol.
The department says it was contacted Friday by a resident who had been contacted by someone claiming to be from the Customs and Border Patrol. The individual was told that a warrant was out for their arrest and that they should send in money via Crypto-Currency to satisfy the warrant. The victim thought the caller was legitimate.
The scammer was able to spoof the Snow Hill Police Department phone number, and called the victim from what looked like the Department's non-emergency line. They identified themselves as a police officer with Snow Hill PD.
Snow Hill PD wants to remind everyone that Law Enforcement will not call you on the phone to satisfy a warrant. Law Enforcement will not take payments over the phone or instruct you to go to a location such as a convenience store to pay in money grams, Crypto-Currency, or other financial means. Law Enforcement prefer to see you in person and settle warrants that way. If you receive such a call, record the number and hang up. Contact your local Law Enforcement and provide the number if possible.
If you have been a victim, please let Law Enforcement know and efforts to identify these individuals will be taken.