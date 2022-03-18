FRANKFORD, Del.- A portion of Blueberry Lane, between Blackberry and Raspberry roads in Frankford will be closed from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, until 11 p.m. on Friday, April 1, for the replacement of several failing crossroad pipes along Blueberry Lane, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday.
Detour Routes:
Motorist traveling westbound on Blueberry Lane will make a right on to Blackberry Road, make a left on to Nine Foot Road, make a left on to Raspberry Road, and make a right to return to Blueberry Lane.
Motorist traveling eastbound on Blueberry Road will make a left on to Raspberry Road, a right on to Nine Foot Road, make a right on to Blackberry Road and make a left to return to Blueberry Lane.
At all times residents will have access to their homes but may need to utilize the detour routes, DelDOT said.