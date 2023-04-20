Possible Big Changes To Dorchester County Public Schools

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Big changes may be coming to Dorchester County Public Schools.
For more than eight weeks, Dorchester County Public Schools have been under a major facilities review. Today, the possibility of building closures, new buildings, or consolidation of schools looms over parents heads. But superintendent David Bromwell says they're using a feasibility process to sort things out with a community design team.
Bromwell says, "before they can really put a plan together and a plan everyone agrees with, and when I say plan it will be multiple plans. This isn't something that's going to happen tomorrow. It's gonna happen over years."
But an under-enrollment issue is a challenge they're facing.
"In 1970 we had 6,600 kids in Dorchester County Public Schools. Presently, we're down below 4,500. So when you have that much of a drop which is over 1600 students, now you start to have space in buildings which you're paying for utility wise that are not being used properly. So that's what the whole feasibility process is about."
Concerns and questions from parents have been raised about possible changes to the schools. Bromwell says, "We could possibly close a school, consolidate a school, consolidate, renovate, build a new school, consolidate multiple schools. All those are on the table. We're just not there to say 'okay it's going to be this one or it's going to be this idea.' We just don't know yet."
Some parents, like Kristie Mcadoo, has a another idea.
"I have a seven-year-old granddaughter who goes to Warwick. Some cool schools maybe under-enrolled, but there's a bunch that are over enrolled. If they had open-enrollment that would be so helpful. I don't want them over packed. If you take away buildings they're just gonna be over-packed."
Superintendent Bromwell says while he respects parents concerns, DCPS needs to stay fiscally responsible.