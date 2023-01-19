ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md.- The possible cause of death for the humpback whale that washed ashore on Assateague Island National Seashore this week, appears to be caused by blunt force trauma.
Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say the female whale had a hemorrhage along its left side.
The necropsy found that the hemorrage is consistent with blunt force trauma caused by a vessel strike. Examiners could not determine if the lesions happened before or after the whale died, NOAA said.
The whale was found by a visitor Monday morning.
The nearly 34-foot-long mammal is expected to be moved into the dunes, following the necropsy, and allowed to dry out before it is eventually buried.
Visitors who come across the whale should keep a distance and keep any dogs leashed. The carcass will smell for a while, but previous experience shows that the smell will not be a problem more than 50 yards or so from the actual location. All marine mammals, alive or dead, are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act and collection of any parts is prohibited.