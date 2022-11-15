CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Hearn building, on Race St., has been in disrepair for years.
But there could be a new lease on life for it if city leaders make a decision quickly.
A company, Green Street Housing, wants to buy the property from the current owners, NCALL. They have a plan for what to do. Green Street wants to build workforce housing. The affordable workforce complex would have 44 units.
Owner of Center Market, Ricky Travers would rather see market-rate housing. But with his business down the street from the building, he'd be happy with any change. "Market Rate Housing. You have three very good blocks of market-rate housing, right now. You have the block of High St., the block of Poplar St., and the block of Race St. All of those are in market-rate housing. Let's continue that headed this way," says Travers.
This plan was presented to Cambridge Commissioners, on Monday night, at a work session meeting. One concern raised was that Cambridge does not have enough people in the city who need workforce housing.
But, Dave Layfield with Green Street Housing says there is a big need for it.
"Is it just going to empty another apartment community? The answer to that is no it's not. There is adequate demand in the Cambridge market area for workforce housing community like this," says Layfield.
Cambridge's City Manager, Tom Carroll, believes there is a need for a project like this. But, he wonders about the project's economic impact. He says, "Is this going to add to the revitalization of Race St.? Is this going to stimulate more development as you move away from downtown, toward Washington St.? The idea is that a market rate re-development might have more economic benefit."
Before Monday's work session, the city hired an analyst to assess the appropriate plan for the Hearn Building. Carroll says the analyst eluded to, "It's either affordable workforce housing or probably no project at all for the foreseeable future."
Green Street is now looking to Cambridge leaders to back their plan for the building's future.
Green Street needs to apply for state funding, for the project, by the end of the month. So, city leaders will need to make a decision quickly about their support for the proposed project.