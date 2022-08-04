SMITH ISLAND, Md. - An apparent waterspout caused damage to boats and other structures on Smith Island on Thursday night.
The waterspout was spotted at around 7:20 p.m. Some WBOC viewers captured photos of it and Daniel and Amy Somers captured this Facebook video of the waterspout as it touched down on the island.
There is no word yet on the extent of the damage but so far there are no reported injuries.
If anyone on Smith Island is in need of supplies as a result of Thursday night's storm damage, Chopper 16 may be able to help. Email us your request and contact information at news@wboc.com .